Her house burned to the ground. The fire department is billing her $28,000

Last April, Joanne Blanchfield’s house was destroyed by a fire. The incident was covered by her insurance, so she’s rebuilding her house. But that didn’t stop the fire department from billing her $28,000 for its rescue efforts.
“It’s not reasonable,” Blanchfield told CTV Edmonton of her bill. She said she had no idea she’d be charge so much for calling 911.
“My adjustor indicated that he’s never heard of a bill this high,” Blanchfield said of her insurance company.
The bill was over $27,000 but the total insurance charge is over $28,000. It includes charges for gas mileage, a pumper truck and wages for the firefighters.
Blanchfield lives in Silver Sands, Alberta, Canada, and her town is covered by a private fire department. According to fire chief David Ives, the bill was so high in part because the response to Blanchfield’s call was so urgent.
“The call came in as an Echo call, which is the highest priority call – confirmed structure fire, unknown circumstance,” Ives told CTV Edmonton. “I feel for her that she’s staring down the barrel of a substantial loss, but from our point of view we went out and did our job.”
Ives said his department does not seek to be profitable. Blanchfield is demanding the bill be reviewed, a process that will take place in the fall.
Similar situations have taken place in the U.S. when residents have been charged for fire responders from private companies. In 2013, an Arizona couple with a newborn lost their home to a fire and were then billed almost $20,000 from the Rural Metro Fire Department. That independent agency said the family hadn’t paid their annual fire service bill, which the Purcell family said they had no idea even existed. They had paid the fire district assistance tax, which funds the volunteer fire department in their area.
“We would have paid it in a heartbeat,” Kasia Purcell told HuffPost. “We never received a letter from them.”
