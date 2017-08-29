Danes scan home-made submarine for any concealed areas

FILE - This is a Monday Aug. 14, 2017 file photo of police technicians on board the home-made submarine UC3 Nautilus on a pier in Copenhagen harbour, Denmark to conduct forensic probes in connection with a missing journalist investigation. Danish police on Tuesday Aug. 29, 2017 scanned the home-made submarine where Swedish journalist Kim Wall was last seen alive, saying they are looking for any possible concealed cavities. Ritzau Foto, File via AP Mogens Flindt