Child marriage increasing in civil war-torn South Sudan

In this photo taken Sunday, July 30, 2017, Eliza, 17, who at age 13 was forced by her father to marry a 35-year-old man from their village in exchange for 50 cattle, stands next to crops in a courtyard in the town of Rumbek, South Sudan. The world's youngest nation is well into its fourth year of civil war and although child marriage has been a long-standing practice here, the government and aid agencies say the conflict-driven poverty and severe food insecurity are pushing people to desperate extremes. Mariah Quesada AP Photo