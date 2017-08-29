Buddhist Rakhine people who fled from Maungdaw line up to ride a ferry ship to Sittwe Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Buthidaung, Myanmar's western Rakhine state. Both the government, in official statements, and its critics, in posts on social medias often accompanied by video clips, said there was widespread burning of buildings and even whole neighborhoods in Maungdaw township in northern Rakhine on Sunday.
Buddhist Rakhine people who fled from Maungdaw line up to ride a ferry ship to Sittwe Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Buthidaung, Myanmar's western Rakhine state. Both the government, in official statements, and its critics, in posts on social medias often accompanied by video clips, said there was widespread burning of buildings and even whole neighborhoods in Maungdaw township in northern Rakhine on Sunday. AP Photo)
Buddhist Rakhine people who fled from Maungdaw line up to ride a ferry ship to Sittwe Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Buthidaung, Myanmar's western Rakhine state. Both the government, in official statements, and its critics, in posts on social medias often accompanied by video clips, said there was widespread burning of buildings and even whole neighborhoods in Maungdaw township in northern Rakhine on Sunday. AP Photo)

World

Not just Rohingya, but also Buddhists, flee Myanmar violence

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 4:33 AM

BANGKOK

Violence in Myanmar's western Rakhine state has driven thousands of ethnic Rohingya Muslims fleeing toward Bangladesh for safety, along with a smaller exodus of ethnic Rakhine Buddhists.

A majority of the country's estimated 1 million Rohingya live in the northern part of Rakhine state, where Rohingya insurgents launched coordinated attacks last week against police posts, setting off allegedly brutal retaliation by government forces.

Tension has long been high between the Rohingya Muslims and Rakhine Buddhists, leading to bloody rioting in 2012.

Most of the violence since last week seems to be directed at Rohingya villages, but Rakhine Buddhists, feeling unsafe after the upsurge in fighting, are moving south to the state's capital, Sittwe, where Buddhists are a majority and have greater security.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse 1:03

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse
Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:48

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond
Watch: London jogger pushes woman in front of bus 0:40

Watch: London jogger pushes woman in front of bus

View More Video