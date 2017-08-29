In a 1st, NKorea fires missile over Japan in aggressive test

A woman walks past a TV screen broadcasting news of North Korea's missile launch, in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said Tuesday, an aggressive test-flight over the territory of a close U.S. ally that sends a clear message of defiance as Washington and Seoul conduct war games nearby. The letters, left, read " North Korea Missile."
Shizuo Kambayashi
AP Photo
FILE - In this April 15, 2017 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un. North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, an especially aggressive test-flight that will rattle an already anxious region.
Wong Maye-E, File
AP Photo
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to journalists at his official residence in Tokyo after North Korea's firing of a projectile over Japan Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said Tuesday, an especially aggressive test-flight that will rattle an already anxious region.
Kyodo News via AP)
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
A Japanese Air Self-Defense Force
JASDF) member stands guard as JASDF demonstrates the training to utilize the PAC-3 surface to air interceptors at the U.S. Yokota Air Base in Fussa, on the outskirts of Tokyo Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The pre-planned training took place the same morning North Korea fired a missile over Japan.
Japanese Air Self-Defense Force
Japanese Air Self-Defense Force
Japanese Air Self-Defense Force
A Japanese Air Self-Defense Force
Japanese Air Self-Defense Force
Japanese Air Self-Defense Force
Japanese Air Self-Defense Force
A Japanese Air Self-Defense Force
Japanese Air Self-Defense Force
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, speaks to journalists at his official residence in Tokyo after North Korea's firing of a projectile over Japan Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said Tuesday, an especially aggressive test-flight that will rattle an already anxious region.
Kyodo News via AP)
Kyodo News via AP)
Shizuo Kambayashi
AP Photo
Shizuo Kambayashi
AP Photo
A teleconference is held at Hokkaido Government in Sapporo, northern Japan after North Korea fired a missile over Japan Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said Tuesday, an aggressive test-flight over the territory of a close U.S. ally that sends a clear message of defiance as Washington and Seoul conduct war games nearby. Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile traveled around 2,700 kilometers
1,677 miles) and reached a maximum height of 550 kilometers
