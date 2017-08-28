The Latest: Guatemala prosecutor backs targeted UN official

A demonstrator holds images of Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales, left, and his Vice President Jafeth Cabrera that reads in English: "Guilty! Resign now!" during a protest outside the National Palace of Culture in Guatemala City, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, as Morales stands firm on his decision to expel the head of a U.N. anti-corruption commission. On Friday, the U.N. commission announced they were seeking the removal of Morales' immunity to pursue an investigation into campaign finance violations. Luis Soto AP Photo