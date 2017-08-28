World

Sudan warns residents against more flooding along the Nile

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017

CAIRO

Sudanese authorities are urging people living along the Nile in Khartoum and areas to the south of the capital to take precautions against renewed flooding this week.

A statement late on Sunday by the Ministry of Water Resources, Electricity and Dams warned of "massive floods" later in the week.

Over the past month, flooding damaged some 3,000 homes over in Khartoum and the Al-Jazira region.

Last week, the ministry said water levels in the Blue Nile, the river's main and most voluminous tributary that originates in Ethiopia, has reached its highest level in nearly a century.

Sudan controls the middle reaches of the Nile, whose water levels peak in late summer.

