A forensic police officer inspects the area where a suspected gang rape of a Polish tourist and the beating of her partner took place, in Rimini, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Italian police are investigating the suspected gang rape of a Polish tourist and the savage beating of her partner on Italy's popular Rimini beach. Italian news reports said the man passed out after being beaten on the head and robbed and his partner was repeatedly raped by four men early Saturday on a secluded stretch of beach in the Adriatic town on Italy's eastern coast.
A forensic police officer inspects the area where a suspected gang rape of a Polish tourist and the beating of her partner took place, in Rimini, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Italian police are investigating the suspected gang rape of a Polish tourist and the savage beating of her partner on Italy's popular Rimini beach. Italian news reports said the man passed out after being beaten on the head and robbed and his partner was repeatedly raped by four men early Saturday on a secluded stretch of beach in the Adriatic town on Italy's eastern coast. ANSA via AP Manuel Migliorini
A forensic police officer inspects the area where a suspected gang rape of a Polish tourist and the beating of her partner took place, in Rimini, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Italian police are investigating the suspected gang rape of a Polish tourist and the savage beating of her partner on Italy's popular Rimini beach. Italian news reports said the man passed out after being beaten on the head and robbed and his partner was repeatedly raped by four men early Saturday on a secluded stretch of beach in the Adriatic town on Italy's eastern coast. ANSA via AP Manuel Migliorini

World

Poland helps Italy investigating gang rape attack on couple

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 8:40 AM

WARSAW, Poland

Poland's prosecutors have opened an investigation into the suspected gang rape of a Polish tourist and the savage beating of her companion on Italy's popular Rimini beach.

A spokeswoman for Warsaw prosecutors, Magdalena Sowa, said Monday that a prosecutor and police experts are to travel to Rimini on Tuesday. They are expected to assist Italian investigators and gather evidence for Poland's own probe into the attack that took place early Saturday on a secluded stretch of beach in the Adriatic town on Italy's eastern coast.

Justice Minister and Prosecutor General, Zbigniew Ziobro, ordered the Polish investigation, calling the attack a "horrible crime" on the couple, whom he said was married.

His deputy, Patryk Jaki, said on Twitter the attackers should get the death penalty but toned it down later, saying he only wanted to emphasize the cruelty of the attack.

News reports say the 26-year-old man was hit on the head and knocked out and the woman, also 26, was repeatedly raped by four men. The couple was also robbed.

The victims were hospitalized, and the woman remains in the hospital. The Fakt tabloid said they are from Lodz, in central Poland.

Italian police have said they were also investigating the rape and assault of a transsexual on a road near the beach, which took place shortly after the Poles were attacked, as possibly being carried out by the same suspects.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse 1:03

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse
Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:48

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond
Watch: London jogger pushes woman in front of bus 0:40

Watch: London jogger pushes woman in front of bus

View More Video