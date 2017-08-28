World

Iraq: Car bombing at busy Baghdad market kills at least 6

By MURTADA FARAJ Associated Press

August 28, 2017 4:33 AM

BAGHDAD

Iraqi officials say a car bomb has ripped through a busy market area in eastern Baghdad, killing at least six people.

A police officer says the explosives-laden car went off on Monday morning at the wholesale Jamila market in Baghdad's Shiite district of Sadr City. He says the explosion also wounded 15 other people and that the death toll is expected to rise.

A medical official confirmed the casualty figures. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they aren't authorized to talk to journalists.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The Islamic State group often claims responsibility for large-scale attacks targeting Shiite civilians in Iraq's capital.

The attack comes as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces are in final stages of recapturing the northern town of Tal Afar from IS.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse 1:03

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse
Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:48

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond
Watch: London jogger pushes woman in front of bus 0:40

Watch: London jogger pushes woman in front of bus

View More Video