FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2011 file photo, an Emirati woman pushes a pram past Bloomingdales at a shopping mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Friends and family say a transgender Singaporean and her friend have been sentenced to a year in prison in the capital of the United Arab Emirates for dressing in a feminine way. Friends and an advocacy group called Detained in Dubai say police stopped the two at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Mall on Aug. 9, 2017 as they tried to eat at a food court.
World

UAE prison time dropped for transgender Singaporean, friend

By ANNABELLE LIANG and JON GAMBRELL Associated Press

August 28, 2017 3:11 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

A transgender Singaporean and her friend facing a year in prison in the United Arab Emirates for dressing in a feminine way have seen their sentences reduced to a fine and deportation.

That's according to an official involved in negotiations over the fate of the two who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday.

A separate report Monday in The National, a state-linked newspaper in Abu Dhabi, quoted an unnamed Emirati official also saying the two would merely face a fine of 10,000 dirhams — about $2,270 — and deportation.

Nur Qistina Fitriah Ibrahim, a transgender woman who has not undergone a sex-change operation, and her friend, freelance fashion photographer Muhammad Fadli Bin Abdul Rahman, were arrested at Abu Dhabi's Yas Mall on Aug. 9.

