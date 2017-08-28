World

Iranian state TV: Light, 4.9 magnitude quake injures 10

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 1:41 AM

TEHRAN, Iran

Iranian state TV is reporting that a light, 4.9 magnitude earthquake has injured 10 people in northern Iran.

The report says the pre-dawn temblor struck early on Monday about some 600 kilometers, or about 375 miles, northwest of the capital, Tehran, with a depth of 6 kilometers. It says those hurt sustained only slight injuries and were treated on site. There were no reports of fatalities.

The state TV says there was some damage to buildings in Sharabian district.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 5.0.

Iran experiences frequent earthquakes as it sits on major fault lines. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 quake that flattened the historic southeastern city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse 1:03

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse
Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:48

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond
Watch: London jogger pushes woman in front of bus 0:40

Watch: London jogger pushes woman in front of bus

View More Video