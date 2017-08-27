Local leaders say 1,000 dead from Sierra Leone mudslides

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, Volunteers prepare graves during a mass funeral for victims of heavy flooding and mudslides in Regent at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone. More than 1,000 people have died from the mudslide and flood that hit Sierra Leone's capital nearly two weeks ago, Sunday Aug. 27, 2017, according to a local leader and a minister during services honoring the disaster's victims. Manika Kamara, FILE AP Photo