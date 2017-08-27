Pakistani police uses tear gas to disperse anti-US crowd

A leader of the Pakistan Defense Council, an alliance of hardline Islamist religious leaders and politicians, addresses during an anti-U.S rally in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Pakistan's political, religious and military leaders have rejected President Donald Trump's allegation that Islamabad is harboring militants who battle U.S. forces in Afghanistan. Writing in Urdu reads, "Pakistan Defense Rally by Pakistan Defense Council." Anjum Naveed AP Photo