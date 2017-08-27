South Africa case is opening doors to grim apartheid deaths

Imtiaz Cajee, nephew of Ahmed Timol, poses with his book "Timol, A Quest for Justice" in the North Gauteng High court in Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 after the court heard the final arguments in the inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist, Ahmed Timol

portrait on cover). Police say Timol died when he leapt from the 10th floor of the then John Vorster Square police station in Johannesburg in 1971.