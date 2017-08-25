North Korea fires 3 short-range missiles; US says tests fail

More Videos 2:59 These texts show the real reason Hilton Head mayor didn't make it back for Hurricane Matthew Pause 1:27 How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout 1:44 Hemp or pot: What's the difference? 0:51 Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer 1:01 Life advice from Mr. (bleep) 0:51 Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home 2:44 'This was not an act of terrorism... It was a disgruntled employee:' Charleston mayor breaks down hostage situation 3:23 Charleston mayor, police chief brief media on active shooter situation 0:53 How would you spend $650 million? 0:31 Have you seen this exotic cat? He's 45 pounds and missing from Hardeeville Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Threats by President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un leave citizens concerned A Kansas City-area store owner from Micronesia shares his thoughts and those of loved ones living in Guam, on President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un exchanging threats. A Kansas City-area store owner from Micronesia shares his thoughts and those of loved ones living in Guam, on President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un exchanging threats. Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

A Kansas City-area store owner from Micronesia shares his thoughts and those of loved ones living in Guam, on President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un exchanging threats. Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star