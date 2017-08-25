IS militants push back advancing Syrian troops near Raqqa

This undated image posted online on Thursday, Aug 24, 2017, by supporters of the Islamic State militant group on an anonymous photo sharing website, purports to show a gun-mounted vehicle operated by the group firing at Syrian troop in south eastern Raqqa, Syria. A Syria monitoring group says Islamic State militants have successfully pushed back government forces advancing on one of the last towns still in IS hands in the province of Raqqa. The Arabic caption reads: "Parts of the clashes with the Nusayri army

Nusayri is a derogative term for Alawites) in south eastern Raqqa."