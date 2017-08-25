An Indian policeman puts on a bullet proof vest as he joins others on a road leading to a court in Panchkula, India, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Several north Indian cities were under a security lock down Friday as a court was expected to issue a verdict in a rape case involving a man who calls himself Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan, the flamboyant leader of a quasi-religious sect.
An Indian policeman puts on a bullet proof vest as he joins others on a road leading to a court in Panchkula, India, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Several north Indian cities were under a security lock down Friday as a court was expected to issue a verdict in a rape case involving a man who calls himself Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan, the flamboyant leader of a quasi-religious sect. Altaf Qadri AP Photo
An Indian policeman puts on a bullet proof vest as he joins others on a road leading to a court in Panchkula, India, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Several north Indian cities were under a security lock down Friday as a court was expected to issue a verdict in a rape case involving a man who calls himself Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan, the flamboyant leader of a quasi-religious sect. Altaf Qadri AP Photo

World

The Latest: Indian court convicts popular guru of rape

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 6:15 AM

PANCHKULA, India

The Latest on the rape trial of an Indian sect leader (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A court in north India has convicted a flamboyant guru of raping two of his followers.

Prosecution lawyer H.P.S. Verma said Friday the guru, who calls himself Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan, has been found guilty in the 15-year-old case.

Tens of thousands of supporters who had been waiting for hours near the court shouted in anger after the ruling was announced in Panchkula town.

More than 15,000 police and paramilitary soldiers were posted in and around the court where the guru appeared before a judge, as Panchkula administrators feared an outbreak of violence.

The court will announce a sentence on Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse 1:03

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse
Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:48

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond
Watch: London jogger pushes woman in front of bus 0:40

Watch: London jogger pushes woman in front of bus

View More Video