World

Egypt: Trump calls el-Sissi to stress ties despite aid cut

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 4:33 AM

CAIRO

The Egyptian president's office says President Donald Trump called President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to stress the "strength of the friendship" between the two allies.

The presidency said after the phone call late on Thursday that the American president promised to continue to "develop" the two countries' relationship in order to "overcome any obstacles."

Washington did not immediately confirm the phone call. It followed the Trump administration's decision this week to cut or delay nearly $300 million in military and economic aid to Egypt over human rights concerns.

Egypt reacted angrily, with the Foreign Ministry calling the U.S. decision a "misjudgment of the nature of the strategic relations that have bound the two countries for decades."

The aid cut was also a surprise, given the increasingly close ties between Trump and el-Sissi.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse 1:03

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse
Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:48

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond
Watch: London jogger pushes woman in front of bus 0:40

Watch: London jogger pushes woman in front of bus

View More Video