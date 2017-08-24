World

New Zealand increases troops in Afghanistan from 10 to 13

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 10:37 PM

WELLINGTON, New Zealand

New Zealand says it will increase its tiny military force in Afghanistan from 10 people to 13 following a request from NATO.

The New Zealand troops are assigned to noncombat roles, working as mentors and support personnel at the Afghan National Army Officer Academy in Kabul.

New Zealand has stationed troops in Afghanistan since 2001, mostly in reconstruction roles.

President Donald Trump this week outlined his strategy on Afghanistan, including getting tough on neighboring Pakistan. He alluded to sending more U.S. troops to Afghanistan but didn't say how many.

New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English was asked by reporters on Friday if he was worried about following the strategy of an unpopular U.S. president. English responded that his nation was involved in Afghanistan "long before President Trump turned up."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse 1:03

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse
Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:48

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond
Watch: London jogger pushes woman in front of bus 0:40

Watch: London jogger pushes woman in front of bus

View More Video