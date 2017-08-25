Kushner's Mideast peace push met with Palestinian skepticism

In this photo provided by Egypt's state news agency, MENA, Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, right, poses for a photo with White House adviser Jared Kushner, in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. El-Sissi and Egypt's foreign minister have met with Kushner just hours after the Trump administration cut or delayed hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Cairo over human rights concerns. Kushner, who is also President Donald Trump's son-in-law, was in Cairo as part of a Middle East tour aimed at exploring ways to revive Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, which last collapsed in 2014. MENA via AP)