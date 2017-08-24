In this Aug. 1, 2017 photo, Thailand's former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra waves to supporters as she arrives at the Supreme Court to make her final statements in a trial on a charge of criminal negligence in Bangkok, Thailand. Friends and foes alike of Yingluck Shinawatra, are anxiously awaiting a verdict Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 by the country's Supreme Court on charges that she was criminally negligent in implementing a rice subsidy program that is estimated to have cost the government as much as $17 billion and could now cost her 10 years in prison.
World

Thai ex-PM appeals to supporters to stay away from court

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 5:51 AM

BANGKOK

Thailand's former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra is urging supporters to stay away from court as she faces the possibility of spending 10 years behind bars for a policy that prosecutors claim cost the country as much as $17 billion.

Yingluck, whose government was toppled by a 2014 military coup, is accused of criminal negligence for disregarding advice that her policy to support rice prices was flawed.

Thousands of supporters had been expected to turn up to support her when the Supreme Court delivers a verdict Friday, in defiance of the military government. But in a message Thursday on her Facebook page, she said she was worried about supporters' safety because of the threat of chaos instigated by third parties, whom she did not name.

