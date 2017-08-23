Tony de Brum, global voice for fighting climate change, dies

FILE - In this Nov. 2015 photo, Tony de Brum, Foreign Minister of the Marshall Islands, receives, on behalf of the people of the Marshall Islands an honorary award for their struggle against all nine nuclear weapons states for their failure to abide by the provisions of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty from Jakob von Uexkull, the founder of the award. De Brum saw the effects of rising seas from his home in the Marshall Islands and became a leading advocate for the landmark Paris Agreement and an internationally recognized voice in the fight against global warming. De Brum died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in the capital Majuro surrounded by his family, according to Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine. He was 72. TT via AP Vilhelm Stokstad