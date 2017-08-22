El Salvador's supreme court sides with massacre suspects

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2013 file photo, former El Salvadoran military Col. Inocente Orlando Montano departs federal court, in Boston. A federal judge has cleared the way for a former Salvadoran colonel to be sent to Spain to face charges that he helped plot the notorious killings of six priests during his country's civil war. Judge Terrence Boyle ruled Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, that a federal magistrate was correct to approve extradition in 2016 for Inocente Orlando Montano Morales. Steven Senne, File AP Photo