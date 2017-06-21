World

June 21, 2017

Police arrest Islamic State suspect, 2 others in Madrid

Spain's Interior Ministry says police have arrested three Moroccans, including a suspected member of the Islamic State group considered to be a clear threat to national security.

A ministry statement Wednesday said the suspect had instruction manuals on jihadi suicide and electronic terrorism and was believed to have had internet contact with IS members in Syria and Iraq.

The ministry said he had an extremely dangerous profile similar to those involved in recent attacks in Britain and France and was considered a threat to Spain.

The ministry said he was working to indoctrinate the other two arrested.

The statement said Spanish police have been involved in the arrests of 172 suspected jihadi activists since the country raised its security alert to one step below the maximum in June 2015.

