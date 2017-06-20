Wattana Pumret, 61, is escorted by officials as he arrives at police headquarters for a press conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Wattana, who was arrested for the bombing of an army hospital in Bangkok, says he carried out the attack that wounded 21 people to symbolize defiance against Thailand's ruling military junta.
Wattana Pumret, 61, is escorted by officials as he arrives at police headquarters for a press conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Wattana, who was arrested for the bombing of an army hospital in Bangkok, says he carried out the attack that wounded 21 people to symbolize defiance against Thailand's ruling military junta. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo
Wattana Pumret, 61, is escorted by officials as he arrives at police headquarters for a press conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Wattana, who was arrested for the bombing of an army hospital in Bangkok, says he carried out the attack that wounded 21 people to symbolize defiance against Thailand's ruling military junta. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo

World

June 20, 2017 6:48 AM

Alleged Thai bomber says he did it to defy army government

The Associated Press
BANGKOK

A suspect arrested for the bombing of an army hospital in Bangkok says he carried out the attack that wounded 21 people to symbolize defiance against Thailand's ruling military junta.

Wattana Pumret, a 61-year-old retired electrical engineer, said Tuesday at a police news conference that he acted on his own when he planted a bomb in a guest reception room in Phramongkutklao Hospital on May 22, the third anniversary of a military coup that ousted a democratically elected government.

Police said they have also charged him for several other bombings as long ago as 2007 for which Wattana took responsibility. No one was killed in any of them.

Thailand experienced intermittent but sometimes severe political violence after another coup in 2006, as contending factions battled for power.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water 1:33

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water
The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia 4:33

The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia
Lindsey Graham talks Trump to SC GOP 2:53

Lindsey Graham talks Trump to SC GOP

View More Video