World

June 19, 2017 11:20 AM

Vatican: Pope to visit Chile and Peru, in January 2018

The Associated Press
VATICAN CITY

The Vatican says Pope Francis will visit Chile and Peru in 2018.

The Holy See announced on Monday that Francis will visit Chile from Jan. 15-18, then head to Peru, where he'll stay until Jan. 21. The cities on the Argentine-born pontiff's itinerary include Chile's capital, Santiago, and the Peruvian capital, Lima. He'll also visit Temuco and Iquique in Chile and Puerto Maldonado and Trujillo in Peru, with details of his travels to be announced at a later date, according to the Vatican.

The Holy See said Francis was going to Chile and Peru after accepting invitations from the respective heads of state and local bishops.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water 1:33

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water
The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia 4:33

The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia
Lindsey Graham talks Trump to SC GOP 2:53

Lindsey Graham talks Trump to SC GOP

View More Video