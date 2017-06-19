World

June 19, 2017 2:13 AM

Indonesian police: 4 foreign inmates escape from Bali prison

The Associated Press
BALI, Indonesia

Indonesian police say four foreign inmates have escaped from a prison on the resort island of Bali.

Putu Ika Prabawa, an officer at Bali's Kuta Utara police station, says prison officers became aware of the escape while conducting a morning check of inmates on Monday at the Kerobokan penitentiary in Bali's capital, Denpasar.

Prabawa says it's believed that the four men through a 50-by-70-centimeter (20-by-28-inch) hole in a wall that connects to a 15-meter-long (49-foot-long) water tunnel toward a main street.

He identified the four as 33-year-old Shaun Edward Davidson of Australia, 43-year-old Dimitar Nikolov Iliev of Bulgaria, 31-year-old Sayed Mohammed Said of India and 50-year-old Malaysian Tee Koko King bin Tee Kim Sai.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water 1:33

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water
The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia 4:33

The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia
Lindsey Graham talks Trump to SC GOP 2:53

Lindsey Graham talks Trump to SC GOP

View More Video