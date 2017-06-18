World

June 18, 2017 8:31 PM

One arrested after vehicle hits pedestrians in London

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

London police are on the scene of an incident where a vehicle hit pedestrians, according to London’s Metropolitan Police Service. One person has been arrested.

“There are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene,” according to police.

The incident happened on Seven Sisters Road, which is not located in one of the busiest parts of London. The incident happened shortly after midnight on Monday morning in London.

In March, four people were killed, including the assailant, and about 20 were injured when a man drove his car into pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge and then stabbed an armed police officer to death.

