Pro-Syrian regime protesters, carry a giant Syrian flag during a demonstration against the Arab League decision to suspend Syria, in Damascus, Syria, on Sunday Nov. 13, 2011. Tens of thousands of pro-regime demonstrators gathered in a Damascus square Sunday to protest the Arab League's vote to suspend Syria over its bloody crackdown on the country's eight-month-old uprising.
Pro-Syrian regime protesters, carry a giant Syrian flag during a demonstration against the Arab League decision to suspend Syria, in Damascus, Syria, on Sunday Nov. 13, 2011. Tens of thousands of pro-regime demonstrators gathered in a Damascus square Sunday to protest the Arab League's vote to suspend Syria over its bloody crackdown on the country's eight-month-old uprising. Muzaffar Salman ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pro-Syrian regime protesters, carry a giant Syrian flag during a demonstration against the Arab League decision to suspend Syria, in Damascus, Syria, on Sunday Nov. 13, 2011. Tens of thousands of pro-regime demonstrators gathered in a Damascus square Sunday to protest the Arab League's vote to suspend Syria over its bloody crackdown on the country's eight-month-old uprising. Muzaffar Salman ASSOCIATED PRESS

World

June 18, 2017 4:51 PM

Pentagon: US shoots down Syrian aircraft for first time

By Robert Burns

AP National Security Writer

A U.S. fighter jet shot down a Syrian jet that had dropped bombs on Coalition-partnered forces, according to a news release from the Coalition Joint Task Force.

The Syrian jet had attacked fighters in the town of Ja’Din, which — according to the Coalition — sits two kilometers north of an established de-confliction area. The Coalition, which is fighting the Islamic State in Syria, contacted Russia, which is backing the Syrian regime, before shooting down the plane.

“The Coalition’s mission is to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The Coalition does not seek to fight Syrian regime, Russian or pro-regime forces partnered with them, but will not hestitate to defend Coalition or partner forces from any threat,” according to the release.

Iran launched missiles into eastern Syria on Sunday, in retaliation for an Islamic State attack on Iran’s parliament and a shrine in Tehran.

Earlier this month, the U.S. said it shot down a pro-Syria regime drone and destroyed two pro-regime vehicles.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water 1:33

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water
The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia 4:33

The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia
Lindsey Graham talks Trump to SC GOP 2:53

Lindsey Graham talks Trump to SC GOP

View More Video