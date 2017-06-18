World

Taliban storm Afghan police compound, kill 5 police

By RAHIM FAIEZ Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan

The Taliban stormed a police headquarters in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday after striking it with two suicide car bombs, killing at least five police, officials said.

Sardar Wali Tabasim, spokesman for the provincial police chief in Paktia province, said another eight police were wounded in the attack. He said one of the attackers detonated his suicide vest inside the compound, two others were shot dead by police and one was still fighting.

A doctor at a nearby hospital said more than a dozen wounded civilians had been brought in for treatment. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief reporters.

Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, confirmed the attack in Gardez, the provincial capital.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement sent to media.

One of the explosions was so strong it shattered windows up to 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the attack site, said Abdullah Hsrat, spokesman for the provincial governor.

