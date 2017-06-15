In this grab taken from video, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in the House of Commons, London, during its first sitting since the election, Tuesday June 13, 2017. Britain's prime minister has opened talks with a Northern Ireland-based party Tuesday to see if they can create an alliance to push through the Conservative Party's agenda after a disastrous snap election left her short of a majority in Parliament.
World

June 15, 2017

UK Parliament opening date set, suggesting Tory deal reached

The Associated Press
LONDON

The leader of Britain's House of Commons says the state opening of Parliament will take place on June 21.

The announcement by Andrea Leadsom suggests that Prime Minister Theresa May and the Northern Ireland-based Democratic Unionist Party have struck an agreement or are close to one.

May is holding talks Thursday with other Northern Ireland political parties amid warnings the expected DUP deal will undermine the peace process.

May needs the support of the DUP to govern, after a disastrous election result in which she lost her parliamentary majority.

The opening was set to take place on Monday, but was delayed amid negotiations.

