London Bridge attacker tried to rent larger truck

An undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police, London, and made available Saturday, June 10, 2017, of one of the knives used in the London Bridge attacks of Saturday June 3 which killed several people and wounded dozens more. The ringleader of the London Bridge terror gang tried to hire a 7.5 tonne lorry hours before the attack, police have revealed. Detectives suspect the carnage inflicted could have been even worse if Khuram Butt had not failed to secure the vehicle because his payment did not go through. Metropolitan Police London via AP)