World

June 10, 2017 3:47 AM

Interior Ministry: Gunmen attack mosque, killing 3 people

The Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan

The Interior Ministry says at least three civilians have been shot and killed by gunmen inside a mosque in eastern Afghanistan.

In a statement released Saturday the ministry says that nine others were wounded in the attack Friday night in Gardez, the capital of Paktia province.

The ministry strongly condemned the attack and called it an act against Islam and humanity. It said the civilians were attacked while praying.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban and Haqqani network are active in Paktia and neighboring provinces and often target government officials as well as Afghan security forces in the region.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water 1:33

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water
The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia 4:33

The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia
Lindsey Graham talks Trump to SC GOP 2:53

Lindsey Graham talks Trump to SC GOP

View More Video

Nation & World Videos