World

June 09, 2017 11:04 AM

Cyprus peace talks summit set for June 28

The Associated Press
NICOSIA, Cyprus

A spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General says a summit aimed at reaching an agreement to reunify the ethnically divided Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus will be held on June 28 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric says the meeting, under the auspices of U.N. chief Antonio Guterres, will bring together the Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders and officials from Cyprus' 'guarantor powers', Greece, Turkey and Britain.

Dujarric said Friday the European Union will be present as an observer. Only the Greek Cypriot south enjoys membership rights.

Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and breakaway Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci will tackle the toughest issues in the way of a deal, including how security issues will be dealt with, and how much territory each side will be assigned.

