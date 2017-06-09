The leader of Spain's Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont, speaks during an statement in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, June 9, 2017. Catalonia's regional government announced that his pro-independence government will make a referendum scheduled for next Oct. 1, 2017 on a split from Spain, despite fierce opposition from the central government.
The leader of Spain's Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont, speaks during an statement in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, June 9, 2017. Catalonia's regional government announced that his pro-independence government will make a referendum scheduled for next Oct. 1, 2017 on a split from Spain, despite fierce opposition from the central government. Manu Fernandez AP Photo
The leader of Spain's Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont, speaks during an statement in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, June 9, 2017. Catalonia's regional government announced that his pro-independence government will make a referendum scheduled for next Oct. 1, 2017 on a split from Spain, despite fierce opposition from the central government. Manu Fernandez AP Photo

World

June 09, 2017 4:52 AM

Catalonia steps up separatist challenge with Oct. 1 vote

The Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain

Catalonia's regional government has chosen Oct. 1 as the date for a referendum on a split from Spain, stepping up the confrontation with the country's central government, which sees the vote as illegal.

Regional president Carles Puigdemont said Catalans will be asked if they want Catalonia to be an independent republic.

He made the long-awaited announcement in a televised statement, surrounded by members of his cabinet following a brief meeting.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's conservative government didn't comment immediately but has previously said that it won't allow the vote because it considers it unconstitutional.

Puigdemont has said he remains open to dialogue with Madrid but that the vote is nonnegotiable.

Catalonia, whose capital is Barcelona, accounts for a fifth of Spain's GDP and has a population of over 7 million.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water 1:33

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water
The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia 4:33

The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia
Lindsey Graham talks Trump to SC GOP 2:53

Lindsey Graham talks Trump to SC GOP

View More Video

Nation & World Videos