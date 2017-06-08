Hungarian-American investor George Soros leaves after a press conference prior to the launch event for the European Roma Institute for Arts and Culture at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 8, 2017.
World

June 08, 2017 5:28 AM

George Soros confident he'll 'prevail' against detractors

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Investor George Soros says he is confident that he will "prevail" against attacks by politicians in central and eastern Europe.

The Hungarian-American billionaire, an 86-year-old Holocaust survivor, has emerged as one of the global figures hated by populists and nationalists who denounce his support for liberal causes. His detractors include the Hungarian government and governing party politicians in other countries in the region.

Soros' admirers praise him for the many good causes he has supported and feel he is being made a scapegoat by authoritarian politicians.

Soros said Wednesday at the launch of an institute for Roma culture in Berlin: "I am ideologically opposed to the people who are waging that war and I stick to my principles, stand up for it, and I think we shall prevail."

