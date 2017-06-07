World

June 07, 2017 8:16 AM

Myanmar military plane with 104 aboard goes missing

The Associated Press
YANGON, Myanmar

A military transport plane with more than 100 people on board went missing Wednesday on a flight from southern Myanmar to Yangon, a military spokesman said.

Gen. Myat Min Oo said the Chinese-made Y-8 aircraft was carrying 90 passengers — mostly families of military personnel — and 14 crew members when it went missing Wednesday afternoon.

"The military plane went missing and lost contact after it took off from Myeik, and now the military has started a sea and air search with naval ships and military aircraft and is preparing for rescue operations," he said.

Myeik, also known as Mergui, is a city in southeastern Myanmar on the Andaman coast. Much of the plane's route would have been over the Andaman Sea.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water 1:33

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water
The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia 4:33

The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia
Lindsey Graham talks Trump to SC GOP 2:53

Lindsey Graham talks Trump to SC GOP

View More Video

Nation & World Videos