‘People running and screaming. It was utter horror.’ Chaos follows London attacks

It was a warm, drizzly Saturday night, and the bars at Borough Market were packed, as usual. Tucked below an offramp of London Bridge, near the banks of the Thames, the market is a warren of narrow streets populated with trendy bars and restaurants, where some people had just finished watching the Champions League soccer final.
Then came the loud bang of a crashing van. Then came three men slashing at patrons with knives. Then screams, sirens, chaos – and, finally, gunfire as arriving police officers shot the three assailants dead.
“A huge group of people started running towards us,” said Graham Forester, who was in a taxi arriving at Borough Market as the attack unfolded. “One woman screamed at my cabby, telling him to turn around. One guy fell over really badly, while he was running, and I saw a pool of blood on the pavement.
“A group of young girls, dolled up for the night, were running in their high heels, crying.”
Parts of the area around the market remained cordoned off by police Sunday morning, as authorities continued to investigate the three men who carried out Britain’s third major terrorist attack in less than three months.
Seven people were killed, with dozens more injured, some in critical condition. Little was known about the assailants, but if their goal was to sow fear by striking a location filled with people, Borough Market and nearby London Bridge were ideal targets.
Popular with tourists and teeming with night life, London Bridge is a transport hub, with an adjacent rail and underground station near tourist attractions such as The Shard, the city’s tallest building; Shakespeare’s Globe Theater; and the Tate Modern art gallery.
The area was filled with people at 10:08 p.m. Saturday when a white van roared across the bridge, jumping the curb and plowing over pedestrians on the sidewalk.
“We were close to the bridge, about to drive over it, and then traffic suddenly stopped,” said a witness, Lorna Murray. “People got out of their cars and started running towards us.”
“We saw the white van that apparently rammed into people,” she added.
As victims lay strewn on the bridge, the van crashed into a guardrail along an offramp above Borough Market. Three men jumped out carrying long knives and raced into the market area. Patrons who had spent an evening in pubs or restaurants suddenly realized they were under attack.
“We heard a massive bang,” another witness, Andrew, told the LBC news channel late Saturday. He had been standing under an umbrella outside a bar when the attackers rushed in. “I turned around on the right, and there was a guy with a big knife, I mean a big knife.”
Andrew said he jumped over a small fence, ran a distance and then hid behind a bush. “There was already a dead guy laying on the floor,” he said. He set out running again, shouting at people to flee. “I told every bar and restaurant on the way: ‘Get out of here! Everybody, out! Out! Out!’”
The rampage lasted only eight minutes before police vehicles arrived at the scene. Almost immediately, officers began ordering people to leave the area, even as they confronted the three assailants. Each of the men was wearing what appeared to be an explosive vest – but those turned out to be fake. A British Transport Police officer was injured as other officers shot and killed the assailants.
No one knew if the attack was over, or if other assailants remained at large.
Hotels in the area were evacuated. Alarms went off inside deserted lobbies, as members of the staff went door-to-door telling guests to get out.
Panicked people sprinted across bridges, many of them in their pajamas. Children were crying, and some hotel guests were huddled up, waiting in the cold.
“I was asleep and didn’t even know anything was going on until the alarm went off and we were told to evacuate the hotel immediately,” said Emily Sutton, a guest at the Novotel London Tower Bridge, across the river, who was sitting on a bench wrapped in a duvet.
“When we got out, there were police and sirens everywhere,” she said. “People running and screaming. It was utter horror.”
Another guest, Danny Farre, walked down the street, carrying her 9-year-old daughter on her shoulders. “This is a complete nightmare; we are stuck here while there are maniacs on the loose and nobody is helping us,” she said. “They could be anywhere. This is out of control.”
But police quickly took control of the situation, rushing into some bars and ordering patrons to lie on the ground as they searched for possible suspects. A report of another attack in Vauxhall raised fears that some sort of broader, coordinated assault was underway, until authorities later established that the event was unrelated.
Parts of Central London were almost immediately placed on high alert. Sirens wailed as ambulances rushed the injured to hospitals across the city.
Helicopters hovered over the Borough Market area as crowds of people continued to evacuate. Witnesses described scenes of horror as ambulances rushed to treat the wounded and people fled in panic.
Les Hunter, 33, was among the crowds that had managed to get away. Hunter, from Liverpool, was visiting a friend in London and stepped out of a pub about 10:15 p.m. He saw people fleeing and heard gunshots.
“We went back into the pub and people starting running in telling us to get down and hide,” he said. “I ran up to the gents and hid, but when I looked out the window, I saw a guy with blood all over his face and T-shirt.”
Ibrahim Dag, a 21-year-old Uber driver who began working for the ride-hailing service only on Tuesday, had been driving a passenger south across London Bridge when the van started mowing people down.
He and his passenger abandoned the car and fled to the north side of the bridge. Dag spent much of Sunday walking around the security perimeter around the attack site, trying to get the car back.
“It’s just sitting on London Bridge,” he said. “The things I’m worried about is my valuables are in there, my windows are down, and the car is actually not mine, it’s a rental.”
The attack, after two others in the last three months, heightened a sense of insecurity and inevitability in the city.
Pierre Estrabaud, 25, a French trainee lawyer who now lives in London, was buying food from a cafe near London Bridge station when the attack occurred. He was also in Paris in the aftermath of the November 2015 attacks there.
When he came to London in January, he said, it was liberating to be able to walk into shops and cinemas without being sized up and searched.
“It doesn’t matter what you look like or where you’re from, the police in Paris are everywhere and they will check your bags and your pockets, sometimes three times before entering a public space,” Estrabaud said.
“When I came to London, I felt free and I really hope it doesn’t become like Paris in that sense because I don’t think it makes a difference,” he added. “If a terrorist is going to set off a bomb, or shoot someone, he will do it before he gets searched.”
