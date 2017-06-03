Multiple people injured, dead in London after suspected terror attacks, reports say

Police have rushed to three different incidents in London after reports of a van hitting pedestrians, stabbings and gunfire have circulated.
We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017
BBC News reports that London Bridge has been closed as armed police gather. Witnesses told the BBC that a white van, traveling around 50 miles per hour, mounted the sidewalk and struck as many as six people.
Police later reportedly told media outlets, including the BBC, that there has been more than one fatality.
Reporters for Reuters and The Spectator in London have confirmed that there is a heavy police presence on the bridge now, with more than 10 police vehicles present.
The Telegraph has reported that a van injured as many as 15-20 people, according to witnesses, but these numbers are not confirmed.
There have also been unconfirmed reports from witnesses to Reuters, BBC News, CNN and The Telegraph of stabbings.
The BBC and Reuters report that police are seeking three male suspects.
Police have also responded to an incident at Borough Market, which is within half a mile of the London Bridge, and Vauxhall, which is three miles away.
As well as #LondonBridge officers have also responsed to an incident in #BoroughMarket. We have armed police at the scenes.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017
Officers are now responding to an incident in the #Vauxhall area. 3/3— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017
There have been unconfirmed reports of injuries and deaths from stabbings and gunfire. Police confirmed that shots were fired after they responded to these reports.
President Donald Trump has been informed about the incident and will continue to monitor the situation, according to Press Secretary Sean Spicer, while British Prime Minister Theresa May is also in contact with officials, according to the BBC.
National security team has briefed @POTUS on situation at #LondonBridge and will continue to provide updates— Sean Spicer (@PressSec) June 3, 2017
On Twitter, Trump sent out several messages, promising to do “whatever the United States can do to help out.” He also called on the judicial system to reinstate his controversial travel ban and retweeted an unconfirmed report from the Drudge Report saying 20 people were struck by the van.
The Telegraph and BBC News have both reported that May has announced the incident is being treated as a “potential act of terrorism.”
The U.K. has already been reeling from the May 22 attack in Manchester at a Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people. Grande and others are slated to return to Manchester on Sunday for a benefit concert.
On March 22, the British Parliament building was attacked by a man who ran over pedestrians with a car and then stabbed several people.
This story is breaking and will be updated with more details.
Comments