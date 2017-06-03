Voters queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Semonkong, Lesotho, Saturday,, June 3, 2017. The southern African mountain kingdom of Lesotho holds a snap election on Saturday.
Voters queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Semonkong, Lesotho, Saturday,, June 3, 2017. The southern African mountain kingdom of Lesotho holds a snap election on Saturday. Themba Hadebe AP Photo
World

June 03, 2017 5:24 AM

Tiny Lesotho votes in latest test of fragile democracy

The Associated Press
SEMONKONG, Lesotho

People in mountainous Lesotho, some wrapped in blankets to ward off the morning cold, are voting in national elections amid concerns about chronic political instability in the southern African country.

Voters on Saturday lined up outside a polling station in a tent in the central town of Semonkong.

Elections were called after Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili, whose coalition took power in 2015, lost a no-confidence vote in parliament in March. Mosisili's main rival is former ally and predecessor Tom Thabane, who fled to South Africa in 2014, saying soldiers planned to assassinate him as part of a coup attempt.

South Africa, whose territory surrounds Lesotho, has mediated among factions in the nation of two million people.

  Comments  

