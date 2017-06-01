An out-of-control fidget spinner knocked an actor out of her upcoming role, reports say

There’s been no shortage of annoyance and alarm over the hottest new toy among children: fidget spinners.
Researchers say there’s little evidence they help children with ADHD. Parents worry about their kids accidentally swallowing parts. Teachers are going crazy as they disrupt class.
And now, one has caused a concussion and harmed an actor’s career, even though she wasn’t playing with it.
Irish actor Ayoola Smart was slated to star in the award-winning play “Futureproof” in her hometown of Cork throughout a theater festival from June 16-24, according to the Irish Examiner. Last week, however, she was in a shopping center when a child nearby with a fidget spinner lost control of the toy and it hit her in the head.
According to the Irish Independent, doctors diagnosed Smart with a concussion and recommended that she rest for two weeks, which meant she was forced to withdraw from the play. According to her IMDB page, Smart has appeared in BBC TV series “Holby City” and “Vera.”
On Instagram, Smart posted an image of herself with a caption explaining the situation to her fans.
LIFE has a funny way of happening to you. Today I very unwilling had to pull out of the play #Futureproof due to a freak accident involving a #fidgetspinner and a small child. I'm so sad that I can't be a part of this magical journey with a brilliant cast and team, but I'm a firm believer in 'everything happens for a reason' and though I'm struggling to understand what that reason is at the minute, I'm sure it will present itself in due time. I had the most wonderful time while it lasted and now I just have to focus on getting better. Thank you to the Everyman team, my director Tom, my fantastic cast- I know you'll all smash this show and to @variousfrivolities for providing me with this very apt t-shirt... #whenlifegivesyoulemons
According to the Washington Post, schools in at least 11 states in the U.S. have reportedly banned fidget spinners over concerns about how distracting they can be, as well as dangerous if they are used for tricks. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is also investigating the gadget as a potential choking hazard, and customs authorities in Ireland have seized roughly 200,000 fidget spinners over safety concerns, according to BBC News.
