Palestinian power struggle threatens further Gaza power cuts

FILE -- In this Jan. 16, 2017 file photo, Palestinians walk on a dark street next to a grocery shop lit with battery-powered lamps, during a power cut in Gaza City. Gaza’s 2 million people endure daily electricity cuts of 14 to 18 hours at a time and now face even longer blackouts because of an escalating power struggle between Palestinian governments. This comes as Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan, when electricity consumption increases as the dawn-to-dusk fast is followed by elaborate meals and the devout stay up late into the night. Khalil Hamra, File AP Photo