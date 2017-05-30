US envoy to visit Human Rights Council in Geneva and Israel

FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, talks during the opening ceremony of the Sakirpasa Umran school for Syrian refugee children, funded by the US government, in Adana, southern Turkey. Haley is presenting another side of President Donald Trump's “America First” doctrine, one that focuses on human rights and humanitarian assistance. Burhan Ozbilici, Pool AP Photo