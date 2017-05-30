UN report shows hundreds of Central African Republic abuses

In this Wednesday Feb. 5, 2014 photo, a FACA Central African Armed Forces) officer jumps on the lifeless body of a suspected Muslim Seleka militiaman moments after Central African Republic Interim President Catherine Samba-Panza addressed the troops in Bangui, Central African Republic. A sweeping United Nations report has identified hundreds of human rights violations in Central African Republic that may amount to war crimes. The Tuesday may 30, 2017, report comes amid growing fears that the country terrorized by multiple armed groups is once again slipping into the sectarian bloodshed that left thousands dead between late 2013 and 2015.