World

May 27, 2017 6:30 AM

Small plane crashes near Mount Everest, injuring 3

The Associated Press
KATHMANDU, Nepal

A small plane carrying only crew members and cargo crashed near Mount Everest on Saturday, injuring all three people on board, Nepalese officials said.

The plane hit a mountain about 20 meters (66 feet) below the runway of Tenzing Hillary Airport at Lukla, the gateway to Mount Everest, said government administrator Umesh Pandey.

The plane was carrying two pilots and an air hostess. They were all Nepali nationals.

Pandey said all three on board were taken to a local hospital. The pilot was in critical condition but poor weather conditions were preventing a helicopter from flying out of Lukla to bring them to Nepal's capital, Kathmandu.

Kathmandu Airport spokesman Prem Nath Thakur said the accident would be investigated. An initial report said it was windy when the plane was about to touch down.

The Czech-manufactured LET-410 plane belonged to the domestic airline Goma Air.

May is a popular month in the Mount Everest area for mountaineers and trekkers.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water 1:33

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water
The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia 4:33

The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia
Lindsey Graham talks Trump to SC GOP 2:53

Lindsey Graham talks Trump to SC GOP

View More Video

Nation & World Videos