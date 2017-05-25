Letter bomb wounds Greek ex-prime minister in Athens

FILE - In this May 11, 2012 file photo, Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos speaks to Greek President Karolos Papoulias during their meeting at the presidential palace in Athens. The 69-year-old Papademos, who served as prime minister for six months in 2011-2012, was wounded in an explosion in a car in central Athens on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Police say his injuries aren't life-threatening. Kostas Tsironis, File AP Photo