A woman confronts a line of police officers in riot gear during an anti-government protest in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 22, 2017. At least 46 people have died during the two-month anti-government protest movement. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo

World

May 23, 2017 9:22 PM

Venezuela regional election date set amid opposition rebuke

The Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela

Venezuela's electoral council is announcing plans to hold regional elections in December, though the apparent olive branch may never come to fruition as a special assembly to rewrite the nation's constitution is slated to take place first.

The chief of the embattled nation's electoral council said Tuesday that officials were looking to hold elections for President Nicolas Maduro's special assembly tasked with rewriting the constitution in July.

That assembly could decide to change the nation's electoral calendar or not hold the regional elections at all.

The government abruptly decided last year to postpone regional elections the opposition was heavily favored to win and also called off a petition drive to force a referendum seeking Maduro's removal.

At least 53 people have died in anti-government protests over the last two months.

