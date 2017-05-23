World

May 23, 2017 12:24 PM

Duterte declares martial rule in southern Philippines

By JIM GOMEZ Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman says he has declared martial rule in the country's south for 60 days and will cut short a trip to Moscow and return home to deal with an attack by Muslim extremists allied with the Islamic State group who laid siege to a southern city.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella told reporters in Moscow that the martial law took effect Tuesday evening.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said troops raided the hideout of a top terrorist suspect in southern Marawi city, sparking a gunbattle that prompted the militants to call for reinforcements.

Officials said the gunmen occupied the city hall, a hospital and a jail and burned several houses in a daring attack.

