‘I don’t have words’: Ariana Grande posts to fans after bombing at concert kills 19

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:33 Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water Pause 0:53 Chaos after explosions at Ariana Grande concert 0:23 Large alligator removed from Bluffton neighborhood 0:47 Behemoth alligators harvested in the Lowcountry 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 1:20 Alcohol on Hilton Head's beaches: yea or nay? 2:45 Beaufort County Council votes down Hilton Head National zoning request 4:12 Accusing Pascoe of being on a witch hunt is 'embarrassing' 0:38 How likely are you to get ticketed for texting while driving in Beaufort County? 0:52 Not as easy as 1,2,3: How charter schools get started Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Police in Manchester responded to unconfirmed reports of loud bangs in Manchester Arena on May 22. American pop singer Ariana Grande was performing at the time. The venue and the station were evacuated. Storyful

Police in Manchester responded to unconfirmed reports of loud bangs in Manchester Arena on May 22. American pop singer Ariana Grande was performing at the time. The venue and the station were evacuated. Storyful