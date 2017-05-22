Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, center, arrives at a court in Seoul, South Korea Tuesday, May 23, 2017 for the beginning of her corruption trial.
Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, center, arrives at a court in Seoul, South Korea Tuesday, May 23, 2017 for the beginning of her corruption trial. Pool Photo via AP Kim Hong-ji
Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, center, arrives at a court in Seoul, South Korea Tuesday, May 23, 2017 for the beginning of her corruption trial. Pool Photo via AP Kim Hong-ji

World

May 22, 2017 8:58 PM

The Latest: Ousted leader Park in court at start of trial

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

The Latest on the bribery trial of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye has entered the Seoul court for the opening of her corruption trial.

The hearing at the Seoul Central District Court is Park's first public appearance since she was jailed March 31. She walked with her eyes downcast after emerging from a bus in handcuffs and was escorted into the courtroom by police.

She has been charged with extortion, bribery and abuse of power and could be imprisoned for life if convicted.

Park was removed from office in March by the Constitutional Court, which upheld the December impeachment by lawmakers after massive street protests over the corruption allegations began last October.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia

The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia 4:33

The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia
Lindsey Graham talks Trump to SC GOP 2:53

Lindsey Graham talks Trump to SC GOP
Government shutdown by the numbers 1:21

Government shutdown by the numbers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos